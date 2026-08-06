Samsung has refined its flagship foldable smartphone with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, introducing a slimmer design, a nearly invisible display crease, upgraded cameras and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Building on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the new model retains its familiar book-style foldable design while incorporating engineering improvements that make it flatter, lighter and more durable.

Thinner design with improved display





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra unfolds into an 8-inch flexible AMOLED display while maintaining the form factor of a conventional smartphone when folded.

Samsung has redesigned the display structure using new titanium panels beneath the ultra-thin glass, resulting in a flatter screen and a significantly reduced crease. The company says the new materials also improve long-term durability and help prevent display deformation over time.

Camera and performance upgrades





The foldable retains a five-camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor. Samsung has upgraded the ultra-wide camera from 10MP to 50MP, while the 10MP telephoto camera continues to offer 3x optical zoom.

Improved image processing and AI-powered photography are expected to deliver sharper photos and better low-light performance.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon flagship processor, enabling faster performance and supporting a wide range of AI-powered features.

Expanded AI features





Samsung has further expanded its Galaxy AI ecosystem on the Fold 8 Ultra.

Features such as Photo Assist, which enhances image editing, and Now Brief, which provides personalised daily summaries, are among the standout AI tools available on the device.

The company continues to position AI as a key selling point, integrating intelligent features across photography, productivity and everyday smartphone tasks.

Battery and design compromises





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra also includes a larger battery thanks to new internal engineering, helping extend battery life despite its slimmer profile.

However, the prominent rear camera module prevents the device from lying completely flat on a surface. Samsung has also removed the digitising layer required for S Pen support, meaning the foldable no longer supports stylus input.

Price and availability





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at $2,099.99 for the 256GB model in the United States, making it $100 more expensive than its predecessor.

The smartphone is available in Graphite, Cream, Green Shadow and Violet Shadow colour options.

Despite its premium price tag, Samsung positions the Fold 8 Ultra as a two-in-one device that combines the functionality of a smartphone and tablet in a single product.