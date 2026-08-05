The Sindh government has officially introduced a two-day weekend for all government and private schools across the province after Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved the proposal.

To offset the additional weekly holiday, the Sindh Education Department has also decided to increase daily teaching hours by one hour.

Following the approval of the chief minister, the Sindh Education Department formally announced that Saturday and Sunday will now be observed as weekly holidays in all government and private schools across the province.

The decision applies uniformly to educational institutions operating under the provincial education department.

Teaching hours extended

To ensure that academic activities continue without disruption, the Education Department has increased daily teaching hours by one hour.

According to the department, the additional instructional time is intended to compensate for the two-day weekend, allowing schools to complete the prescribed curriculum while maintaining educational standards.

Austerity measures

A spokesperson for the Sindh Education Department said the decision was taken in line with the Sindh government's austerity measures and the efficient use of available resources.

The department believes the revised schedule will help optimize resources while ensuring that students' learning outcomes and classroom instruction are not compromised.

The Education Department confirmed that the revised weekly schedule and extended teaching hours will be implemented in all government and private schools across Sindh.

Schools will now observe Saturday and Sunday as official weekly holidays, while operating with an additional hour of classroom instruction on working days.