Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has claimed that an alleged extortionist manipulated Apple into briefly removing the messaging platform from the App Store by planting AI-modified child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in a public group.

The app was removed from Apple's App Store for about 40 minutes on Monday before being reinstated after Telegram removed the offending content and banned the user responsible.

According to Durov, the attacker was part of a "takedown extortion" scheme in which criminals allegedly demand payments from Telegram group administrators in exchange for not targeting their communities.

'Invisible' content used to evade moderation





Durov said the attacker exploited a technical loophole by editing an old message in an active public group to insert illegal content.

Because the message was backdated, group members did not see it and therefore could not report it through Telegram's moderation systems, he said.

The Telegram chief argued that the incident did not reflect a broader moderation failure, describing it as an isolated case involving "backdated, effectively invisible content" designed to bypass the platform's detection mechanisms.

Apple removed app before contacting Telegram, CEO says





Durov said Apple removed Telegram from the App Store before notifying the company about the issue.

He argued that the incident demonstrated how platforms hosting user-generated content could be vulnerable to coordinated abuse designed to trigger app store takedowns.

Apple has not publicly responded to Durov's allegation that it was manipulated by an extortionist.

Apple cites App Store policy violation





After the temporary removal, Apple said a content review had identified child sexual abuse material that violated the App Store's guidelines.

The company said Telegram promptly removed the illegal content and banned the account responsible, allowing the app to return to the App Store.

Apple has not commented on Durov's claims regarding the alleged extortion scheme or the use of AI-modified content.