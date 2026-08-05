Samsung could remove one of the Galaxy Ultra series' signature telephoto cameras with the launch of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, according to new leaks, as the company looks to offset rising manufacturing costs.

According to noted Samsung tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S27 Ultra will feature a single 50MP 5x telephoto camera, replacing the dual-telephoto setup used in recent Ultra models.

South Korean publication ETNews also reported that Samsung is considering the change as part of broader efforts to reduce production costs following a sharp rise in component prices throughout 2026.

Galaxy S27 Pro tipped as a smaller Ultra





The reports also claim Samsung will introduce a new Galaxy S27 Pro, positioned as a more compact and affordable alternative to the Ultra model.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to feature:

200MP main camera

50MP ultra-wide camera

12MP 3x telephoto camera

6.47-inch OLED display

No built-in S Pen

The device is expected to offer many flagship features while omitting select premium hardware to keep costs lower.

Cost-cutting amid rising prices





Samsung, like other smartphone manufacturers, has faced increasing component costs in 2026, pushing up flagship phone prices despite relatively modest hardware upgrades.

Removing the secondary 3x telephoto lens from the Ultra could help reduce manufacturing expenses while relying more heavily on computational photography and the phone's 200MP primary sensor for intermediate zoom levels.

Advances in AI-powered image processing and digital zoom have reduced the need for multiple dedicated telephoto lenses, making the change more practical than in previous generations.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the Galaxy S27 series specifications or launch plans.