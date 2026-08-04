The results of the annual matriculation examinations 2026 have been announced by the Peshawar and Abbottabad education boards, revealing thousands of successful candidates and impressive performances by female students.

The Peshawar Board administration announced the results of the annual matriculation examinations, with a high promotion rate recorded in the 9th grade.

According to the board officials, a total of 97,950 students appeared in the 9th grade annual examinations. Out of these, 39,103 students passed, while 57,847 students were promoted to the 10th grade.

The overall pass and promotion ratio for 9th grade stood at 99%, according to the Peshawar Board administration.

10th grade results show 70.2% success rate

The board administration said that 95,496 students participated in the 10th grade annual examinations. Among them, 66,988 students successfully passed the exams, while 27,788 students were declared unsuccessful.

The overall success rate for the 10th grade results was recorded at 70.2%.

Abbottabad announces matriculation results

The Abbottabad Education Board also announced the results of the annual matriculation examinations, where female students dominated the top positions.

A total of 72,364 candidates appeared in the Abbottabad matriculation examinations, with the overall 10th grade result showing an 80% success rate.

Female students achieved remarkable success in the Abbottabad Board results by securing leading positions.

Ayesha Zeb secured the first position in the board by obtaining 1,167 marks, while Fatima Jadoon claimed the second position with 1,163 marks.

Zainab Bibi secured the first position in another category by scoring 1,131 marks, while Aswa Mehreen secured the third position with 1,160 marks.

The results highlighted the strong academic performance of students, particularly female candidates, in the 2026 matriculation examinations.