The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of the 12th class annual examinations for the Pre-Medical, Arts Private, Home Economics and Special candidates.

Government college students secured the top two positions in the highly competitive Pre-Medical group.

Girls swept all three top positions in the Pre-Medical group, reflecting outstanding academic performance in this year's examinations.

According to the Inter Board Karachi, Hafsa Khan secured first position with 1,011 marks, while Huda Sarwar claimed second position with 1,007 marks. Aamna Aziz stood third with 1,004 marks.

The board also confirmed that the first two positions in the Pre-Medical group were secured by students from government colleges.

Pre-Medical pass percentage reaches 61.43%

The overall success ratio in the Pre-Medical group was recorded at 61.43%, according to the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi.

The results highlight the strong performance of students in one of the province's most competitive academic streams.

Arts Private group results

The Inter Board also declared the results for the Arts Private group.

Rafia Shoaib Jaliwala secured first position with 925 marks, while Almas Fatima and Khansa Raza shared second position, each obtaining 922 marks.

The overall pass percentage in the Arts Private group stood at 50.4%.

Home Economics, Special candidates' results

In addition to the Pre-Medical and Arts Private groups, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi also announced the results of Home Economics and Special candidates.

The board has made the results available online to facilitate students across the city.

Students can now check their results through the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi as well as its official Android application.

The digital release of results is aimed at providing students with quick and convenient access to their examination outcomes.