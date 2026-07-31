Thousands of aspiring doctors and dentists across Sindh are preparing for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), scheduled for August 16.

More than 33,600 candidates will compete for 5,100 MBBS and BDS seats in government and private medical and dental colleges across the province.

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes will be held across Sindh on August 16.

According to the announced schedule, over 33,600 candidates from across the province have registered for the entrance examination, which will determine admissions to 5,100 seats in public and private medical and dental colleges.

Sukkur IBA Testing Service to conduct exam

The MDCAT examination will be administered under the Sukkur IBA Testing Service, which has been entrusted with conducting the province-wide admission test.

Officials have finalized arrangements to ensure the examination is held smoothly and transparently at designated centres across Sindh.

In Karachi, 10,661 candidates are expected to appear in the entrance test.

The examination centre for the city has been set up at NED University, where candidates have been instructed to report by 6:30 am on the day of the examination to complete entry formalities before the test begins.

Exam pattern and passing criteria

The MDCAT will be a three-hour examination consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying a total of 180 marks.

Candidates seeking admission to MBBS programmes must secure at least 55% marks to pass the test, while applicants for BDS programmes will need a minimum of 50% marks.

Officials have also confirmed that there will be no negative marking, allowing candidates to attempt all questions without the risk of losing marks for incorrect answers.

To strengthen transparency in the examination process, authorities will provide every candidate with a carbon copy of the question paper after the test.

The measure is aimed at enhancing confidence in the examination system and ensuring greater accountability during the admission process.