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Gohar calls for immediate formation of national govtICC announces 12 venues for 2027 World Cup2.9-magnitude earthquake tremors felt in parts of KarachiBroad Peak avalanche: Bodies of 8 missing climbers identifiedFlood alert issued as rivers face rising water levels across Pakistan25 killed as passenger bus falls into ravine in AlgeriaFIFA studying impact of expanding World Cup to 64 teams for 2030 editionWeekly inflation falls 0.91% amid price rise of 27 essential itemsInflation expected to remain at 10% in July: Finance MinistryGood governance essential for Pakistan's security, says ISPR DG

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