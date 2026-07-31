A juvenile great white shark leapt from the water close to a boogie boarder at Newport Beach in the US state of California, and the dramatic moment was captured on camera.

The video has since gone viral on social media. The foreign media reported that the incident took place at about 6:30am while Soren Stevenson was filming his brother during a boogie boarding session.

The footage shows the great white shark, measuring about six feet in length, suddenly leaping from the water close to the boogie boarder. The shark twists in the air before falling back into the sea, while the boogie boarder remains unaware of what happened nearby.

Experts said an unusually high number of sharks has been recorded in Southern California this year.

They said rising sea temperatures and changing El Niño weather patterns have drawn juvenile great white sharks closer to coastal waters.

Experts added that warmer coastal waters provide a safe habitat and a steady food supply for young sharks, including stingrays, halibut and other bottom-dwelling fish.

Marine biologists said juvenile great white sharks commonly leap from the water and that this behaviour is not usually regarded as a sign that they are likely to attack people.