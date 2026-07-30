Pakistani international athlete and Asian champion Jamal Said has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Pakistani to complete the race from K2 Base Camp to Skardu in just four days.

The remarkable journey across one of the world's most challenging mountain routes is being celebrated as a major achievement for Pakistan's adventure sports community.

Said began his historic mission from K2 Base Camp, located at the foot of the world's second-highest mountain, on July 26.

After battling rugged mountain passes, massive glaciers and harsh weather conditions for four consecutive days, he successfully reached Skardu, becoming the first Pakistani to complete the demanding race between the two locations.

The achievement is being hailed as a landmark moment for adventure sports in Pakistan and a testament to the athlete's endurance, determination and resilience.

One of the world's toughest mountain routes

According to experts, the route from K2 Base Camp to Skardu is regarded as one of the most difficult trekking and endurance tracks in the world.

Extreme weather, high-altitude terrain, steep mountain passes and dangerous glaciers make the journey a significant challenge for even experienced adventurers.

Completing the route by running in just four days reflects extraordinary physical fitness, mental strength and perseverance.

Upon arriving in Shigar, Said received a warm welcome from Deputy Commissioner Sher Afzal. The deputy commissioner congratulated the athlete on his exceptional accomplishment and presented him with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his historic feat.

Officials described the achievement as a proud moment for Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan.

Tourism and healthy lifestyles

Speaking after completing the challenge, Jamal Said said the campaign was not only about setting a new record but also about showcasing the breathtaking natural beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan to the world.

He said the initiative aims to promote tourism in the region while encouraging young people to participate in healthy, positive and adventure-based activities.

According to Jamal Said, inspiring the younger generation to embrace outdoor sports and endurance challenges remains one of the campaign's key objectives.

As part of the initiative, international junior athlete Haris Jamal and several other children also participated in a 10-hour race, highlighting the campaign's focus on youth involvement in adventure sports.

Organisers believe the participation of young athletes will further inspire future generations to pursue endurance sports and explore Pakistan's mountain landscapes.

Milestone for tourism and adventure sports

Experts believe Jamal Said's achievement will play an important role in promoting adventure tourism and endurance sports in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The historic accomplishment is expected to attract greater international attention to Pakistan's mountainous regions while encouraging more local youth to engage in constructive sporting activities and outdoor challenges.