The man who stabbed and partially ​blinded author Salman Rushdie at a speaking engagement in 2022 was found guilty on Wednesday of federal terrorism charges for the attack, ‌which prosecutors said was incited by death threats over Rushdie's novel The Satanic Verses.

Hadi Matar, 28, already serving a 25-year prison term on state charges of attempted murder for the knife assault, now faces a maximum penalty of life behind bars when he is sentenced on his federal conviction, scheduled for ​November 3.

A US District Court jury in Buffalo, New York, deliberated for only two hours before finding Matar guilty on ​all counts — attempting to provide material support to Lebanon's Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, a US-designated terrorist organization; ⁠engaging in terrorism transcending national boundaries; and providing material support to terrorists.

The verdict capped a trial that began last Tuesday and included prosecution testimony from ​Rushdie, 79, winner of the prestigious Booker Prize for his 1981 novel, Midnight's Children. Neither Matar nor anyone else was called to the ​witness stand by the defense.

At the time of the attack, Rushdie had faced threats on his life since the 1988 publication of his fourth novel, The Satanic Verses.

Years in seclusion

According to evidence presented at his trial, Matar spent more than a year researching Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa against the writer and his book before attempting to fulfill the edict with an attack on Rushdie while the author was on stage speaking at the Chautauqua Institution, an arts and education center, in Mayville, New York, on August 12, 2022.

Rushdie, who ​spent the first decade of ​the fatwa in hiding, was stabbed more ⁠than a dozen times in the head, neck, torso and left hand. The Indian-born author lost sight in his right eye and suffered damage to his internal organs. A second man also was wounded in ​the attack.

Audience members rushed onto the stage to subdue the attacker.

US-born Matar, who also has ​Lebanese citizenship, lived ⁠in Fairview, New Jersey, and was found guilty of attempted murder in a New York state court in February 2025. He was sentenced three months later to 25 years in prison.

Rushdie, who was born into a Muslim Kashmiri family in India and later obtained British and US ⁠citizenship, spent ​most of the 1990s in seclusion under the protection of the British police ​but adopted a higher profile more than two decades ago, moving to New York City.