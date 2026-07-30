Meghan Markle has shared the words of encouragement Prince Harry often reminds her of during difficult times, making the revelation during her first public appearance since the couple's recent visit to the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Sussex attended a special screening of Cookie Queen in Los Angeles, a documentary she and Prince Harry executive produced. During a question-and-answer session with producer Alysa Nahmias, Meghan reflected on the advice that has stayed with her over the years.

Prince Harry's message of hope





When asked how she copes with life's toughest moments, Meghan recalled a lesson Harry learned during his decade of service as a helicopter pilot in the British Army.

"I was thinking about something my husband told me ages ago because we all go through experiences and life is full of surprises," she said.

Quoting Harry, Meghan added: "My love, even if there's a storm happening, above the storm, the sun's always shining."

She said the message reminds her to step back and look at challenges from a broader perspective, describing it as wisdom that comes from "zooming out a little bit."

First appearance after UK visit





The event marked Meghan's first public appearance since she shared highlights from her family's recent trip to the UK.

The Duchess recently revealed that she, Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet visited Althorp House, the Spencer family estate where Princess Diana is buried.

According to Meghan, the family also spent time with King Charles during the visit, marking the children's first meeting with their grandfather in several years.

Supporting a new documentary





Following the screening, Meghan posted photos from the event on social media, including pictures with members of the Girl Scouts featured in the documentary.

Cookie Queen, which follows the experiences of young Girl Scouts, is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 7, 2026.