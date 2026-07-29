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'We'll hit them very hard': Trump warns Iran of severe attacksICC fines Shahzad; warns Abbas over 'aggressive' celebrationsSheikh Hasina plans Bangladesh return by DecPTI rejects AJK election results; demands fresh pollsNepra hears June fuel price adjustment requestSarfaraz says Masood's injury affected batting orderIran condemns US-Saudi strikes in Iraq as ‘clear aggression’Policy inconsistency hampers Pakistan’s development: Ahsan IqbalWasim Akram appeals for help as pet dog goes missing in KarachiPakistan passport ranks 101st in 2026 with access to 29 destinations

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