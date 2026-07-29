The termination of 29 daily-wage employees by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has sparked concern over the treatment of some of the organization's most financially vulnerable workers, with the affected employees alleging that the decision was influenced by bias rather than merit.

According to an official order issued by the board on July 27, the services of 29 daily-wage employees have been discontinued, with the order stating that they will cease performing their duties after July 31.

The order stated that the decision was taken following the recommendations of a committee constituted to verify records and assess the daily-wage staff, with the approval of the competent authority.

However, the affected employees dispute the decision. They have alleged that the dismissals were not based on performance but were influenced by their association with the administration of former managing director Tariq Ali Nizamani, who left office on July 6.

According to the employees, many of those removed had been carrying out their responsibilities diligently and had never received adverse performance reports. They have argued that their work and commitment were well known within the organization and question why employees with satisfactory service records were selected for termination.

The affected workers have appealed to SSWMB Chairman Barrister Murtaza Wahab to review the committee's findings and the circumstances surrounding the terminations.