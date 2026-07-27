David Jonsson has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as T'Challa's adult son and the new Black Panther in 'Black Panther 3', director Ryan Coogler announced during Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

Coogler, who directed the first two Black Panther films, will return to helm the third installment and confirmed that the 32-year-old English actor will carry forward T'Challa's legacy.

The announcement comes years after the death of Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed T'Challa in the original Black Panther and died in 2020 at the age of 43.

Following Boseman's passing, Coogler reworked the sequel, shifting its focus to Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, who ultimately became the new Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Wright is expected to reprise her role in the upcoming film alongside Jonsson.

The casting announcement generated widespread excitement among Marvel fans, with many praising Jonsson's selection.

"Incredible casting choice!! He's going to absolutely crush it," one fan wrote on social media.

Another commented, "Guy is a phenomenal talent. Fantastic choice," while another added, "Wish Chadwick could see the torch being passed."

Marvel Studios has scheduled Black Panther 3 for release in theatres on December 15, 2028.