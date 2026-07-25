The Interior Ministry has proposed important amendments to eligibility criteria for the foreign nationals.

Only diplomats will now be entitled to obtain tinted glass permits. The word "foreigner" has been removed from the the Tinted Glass Permit Policy 2025, including an annual permit fee of Rs15,000 for vehicle window tinting.

Under the revised draft, the current and former members of the parliament will receive tinted glass permits free of charge.

Draft policy changes criteria for foreign nationals

The draft policy has also changed the eligibility criteria for the foreign nationals. Only diplomats will now be entitled to obtain tinted glass permits. The word "foreigner" has been removed from the draft and replaced with "diplomat".

The amendments have been prepared in the light of recommendations made by the Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

The Interior Ministry has circulated the revised draft policy among all stakeholders and invited their comments and recommendations.

The new policy will be implemented after the ministry receives the final views and recommendations from all relevant institutions.