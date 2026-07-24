Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his first public response to the NEET paper leak controversy, saying his remarks failed to address the pain of affected students and their families.

Modi recently released a video message promising strict action against those responsible for the alleged examination paper leak. However, his statement did not mention students injured during police action, activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike or families who claim they lost children during the crisis.

Responding on Instagram, the 44-year-old actor questioned the Prime Minister's silence on the human cost of the controversy.

"Not one word of empathy for the parents who have lost their children, for the children who have died, for the incredible resilience of students demanding their rights, for Sonamji and the students who were on a hunger strike for weeks," she wrote.

She added, "How hard can it be Sir? It took 47 days for you to say something. And now that you have, you have said nothing. Nothing that can heal the millions of hearts that are broken."

Dia Mirza has been among the most vocal celebrities supporting the student-led protests since they began, repeatedly calling for accountability, transparency and peaceful dialogue.

She has also publicly backed Sonam Wangchuk, whose hunger strike has become a focal point of the ongoing movement.

The actor remains one of the few prominent Bollywood figures to consistently speak out on the issue as protesters continue demonstrations at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability over the alleged exam paper leak.