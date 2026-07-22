Former Australia opener David Warner has pleaded guilty to a mid-range drink-driving offence, raising uncertainty over his future as captain of Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder.

Warner did not appear in person during proceedings at Waverley Local Court on Wednesday. His lawyer, Bobby Hill, entered a guilty plea on his behalf for the offence, which occurred on Easter Sunday.

According to police, Warner was stopped during a roadside breath test in Sydney's eastern suburbs on April 5 before being taken to Maroubra Police Station for further testing.

Authorities said his blood alcohol concentration was 0.104, more than twice Australia's legal driving limit.

Warner's lawyer told the court the former batter had consumed three glasses of alcohol while visiting a friend's house before deciding to drive.

He said Warner accepted full responsibility for his actions and deeply regretted the decision.

"He considers his actions wrong and irresponsible and will face the consequences like any other citizen," Hill told the court while seeking leniency during sentencing.

Warner is scheduled to be sentenced on August 18.

The incident has also cast doubt over his leadership of Sydney Thunder, with Cricket New South Wales describing the matter as concerning and reiterating its strong stance against drink-driving.

The organisation has yet to announce whether any disciplinary action will be taken following the court's decision.