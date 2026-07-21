In a significant ruling on family law, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has clarified that a woman's right to receive dower (haq mehr) does not automatically end simply because a divorce decree has been granted.

The court also broadened the legal interpretation of cruelty in marital disputes.

The Lahore High Court upheld the decision of the Family Court in a divorce-related case and dismissed the husband's petition challenging the ruling.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani observed that a wife's entitlement to dower cannot be extinguished merely because a decree of divorce has been passed.

Dower rights depend on facts

The court ruled that the issue of dower rights must be decided on the basis of the facts and circumstances of each individual case.

According to the judgement, if cruelty by the husband is established, the wife will remain entitled to receive her full dower (haq mehr).

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani clarified that cruelty in matrimonial disputes is not limited to physical violence.

The judgement states that mental, emotional, verbal and economic abuse also fall within the scope of cruelty and must be considered while deciding family disputes.

Medical report or FIR not always necessary

The Lahore High Court further ruled that allegations of cruelty cannot be dismissed solely because there is no medical report or First Information Report (FIR).

The court observed that a wife's credible and reliable testimony may, in appropriate circumstances, be sufficient to establish that she was subjected to cruelty.

The judgement noted that certain forms of financial and domestic mistreatment can also constitute cruelty. These include failing to provide household expenses, forcing a wife to bring money from her parents, or expelling her from the matrimonial home.

The court emphasized that all such circumstances must be examined carefully before determining a wife's legal entitlement to dower.