Residents can expect relatively stable weather this week, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has ruled out the possibility of heavy rainfall in the city for now.

Instead, light drizzle and sea breezes are expected to keep temperatures moderate over the coming days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department spokesperson Anjum Nazir Zaigham said there is currently no possibility of heavy rain in Karachi. He said the city will remain partly cloudy throughout the week, with only drizzle and light rain expected at a few locations.

According to the PMD spokesperson, sea breezes will continue to prevail across Karachi for the next four to five days, helping maintain relatively comfortable weather conditions despite the ongoing monsoon season in other parts of the country.

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The continuation of sea winds is expected to support stable weather and prevent any major rise in temperatures.

Temperature likely to remain between 32°C and 35°C

The Meteorological Department has forecast that Karachi's maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 35°C over the coming days.

While isolated drizzle may occur in some parts of the city, officials said there is currently no forecast for widespread or heavy rainfall.

Residents have been advised to stay updated through official weather forecasts, although no significant weather-related disruptions are expected at this time.