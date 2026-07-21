Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora attended the Mango Multicultural Festival in Brisbane, Australia, as the guest of honour, where he highlighted Pakistan's commitment to protecting minority rights, promoting religious freedom and strengthening cultural ties with overseas communities.

The provincial minister received a warm welcome from members of the Pakistani community upon his arrival at the festival, which celebrated Pakistan's culture, traditions and multicultural harmony.

During his visit, Arora met members of the Pakistani and Sikh communities living in Australia and discussed ways to strengthen mutual relations and deepen engagement between Pakistan and its overseas diaspora.

He said the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was taking practical steps to protect, restore and promote the religious heritage of minority communities across the province.

"I want to send a message to the world that Pakistan is ensuring the rights of minorities, religious freedom and the complete protection of religious heritage," Arora said.

The minister also invited overseas Pakistanis and members of the global Sikh community to visit Pakistan's sacred religious sites, saying the country welcomes pilgrims and visitors from around the world.

Arora praised the organisers of the festival, including Nasir Taseer, Shoaib Hanif, Aslam Kahlo, Saad Malik, Shahid Chaudhry and Shahzad Aslam, for their efforts in promoting Pakistani culture, traditions and national unity in Australia.

He said the Mango Multicultural Festival would serve as an important milestone in strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Australia.

"The festival is a beautiful reflection of Pakistani culture, traditions and intercultural harmony," he added.