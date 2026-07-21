Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, where the company is widely expected to unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones alongside new wearable devices and AI-powered products.

The event, Samsung's first summer Unpacked presentation in London, will begin at 2:00pm BST (6:00am PDT / 9:00am EDT) and will be livestreamed through Samsung's official website, Newsroom and YouTube channel.

While Samsung has only confirmed the event date and teaser slogan — "A new shape unfolds" — numerous leaks suggest the company will announce an expanded foldable lineup.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to headline the event with a redesigned wider form factor, a larger cover display and improvements aimed at reducing the visible crease using Samsung's new Flex Titanium display technology.

Reports indicate the foldable could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, up to 16GB RAM, as much as 1TB of storage, and a battery between 4,800mAh and 5,000mAh with faster charging support.

Samsung is also rumoured to introduce a second book-style foldable, reportedly called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, offering a larger internal display and targeting premium users.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to receive more modest upgrades, including a larger battery, updated processor and refined design. Leaks suggest Samsung could use either the Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, depending on the market.

Beyond smartphones, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, featuring upgraded health sensors and enhanced on-device AI capabilities.

Industry reports also suggest Samsung could offer an early preview of its long-rumoured Galaxy AI smart glasses, developed in collaboration with Google for the Android XR platform. However, the wearable remains one of the least certain announcements.

Pricing has not been officially confirmed. Leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could start between $1,899 and $1,999, while the Fold 8 Ultra may cost around $2,099 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 approximately $1,099.

Samsung is expected to confirm specifications, pricing and availability during the Galaxy Unpacked keynote on July 22.