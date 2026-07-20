Justin Bieber's performance during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online, with some fans praising the singer while others questioned his song choice.

The 32-year-old Canadian pop star performed "EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH" from his eighth studio album Swag II during halftime of the Spain vs Argentina final on Sunday.

His stripped-back acoustic performance contrasted sharply with the high-energy sets delivered by Madonna, Shakira and BTS, prompting debate across social media.

Fans divided





Many viewers felt the slower performance did not match the atmosphere of football's biggest match.

One social media user wrote, "That's not really the type of music you want to hear during a World Cup final."

Another commented, "He killed the vibe. Wrong song," while another joked, "Sorry, he put me to sleep."





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Others criticised the performance more harshly, with one user posting, "GO BOY GIVE US NOTHING."

However, Bieber also received strong support from fans who praised the song's message.

"He gave Jesus the glory. This is what matters," one supporter wrote.

Another added that the performance reflected Bieber's faith and should be appreciated for its spiritual message rather than judged solely as entertainment.

FIFA's first official halftime show





The performance formed part of FIFA's first-ever official 11-minute World Cup halftime show, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Before Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the World Cup trophy, Post Malone headlined the tournament's closing ceremony alongside IShowSpeed and Swae Lee.

The pre-match entertainment also featured performances by Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini and Nicole Scherzinger, while Jennifer Hudson performed the national anthem and Tom Cruise made a special appearance.