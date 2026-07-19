Pakistan and China have agreed to expand cooperation in the livestock and meat export sector.

The Pakistan's livestock sector is moving towards more growth through modern reforms, technology and international partnerships. A high-level meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, was held with a Chinese delegation.

Both sides have agreed on joint measures to increase meat exports and support the development of the livestock sector. Under this cooperation, Pakistan will promote the establishment of modern slaughterhouses, meat processing facilities and export infrastructure.

Pakistan, China resolve to uplift technology

The country will also improve technology, the cold chain and traceability systems to increase exports of high-quality halal meat to China.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan has extensive livestock resources and the capacity to produce high-quality halal meat. He said the livestock sector plays an important role in the agricultural economy, value addition, rural employment and the country's gross domestic product.

The Chinese delegation appreciated Pakistan's livestock potential and expressed interest in cooperation on meat processing, technology transfer and export infrastructure.

It is pertinent to note that the measures to strengthen the agriculture and livestock sectors continue for supporting the Pakistan's economic growth, exports and investment.











