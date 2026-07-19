France captain Kylian Mbappe became the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history after scoring his 22nd tournament goal during France's 6-4 defeat to England in the 2026 World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday.

The 27-year-old forward entered the match level with Lionel Messi on 21 World Cup goals before striking twice in the second half to establish a new record.

Mbappe scored France's first goal in the 48th minute before adding another in the 66th minute to reach 22 World Cup goals, also taking his tally to 10 goals at the 2026 tournament.

Despite Mbappe's historic achievement, France could not recover after trailing 4-0 at half-time.

Bradley Barcola added France's second goal six minutes after Mbappe's opener, while Ousmane Dembele scored France's fourth goal later in the match.

England, however, held on to seal a thrilling 6-4 victory and secure third place at the tournament.

Bukayo Saka starred for the Three Lions with a hat-trick, while Jude Bellingham scored his seventh goal of the tournament to become England's highest scorer at a single World Cup.

Mbappe now leads the race for the Golden Boot with 10 goals, reclaiming the lead from Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

Messi, who has scored nine goals in the tournament, will have one final opportunity to challenge Mbappe for the Golden Boot when Argentina face Spain in Sunday's World Cup final in New Jersey.

The latest milestone further strengthens Mbappe's place among football's greatest players, adding another record to an already remarkable international career.