Pakistan's aviation sector has welcomed a new entrant as private regional airline South Air officially launched its regular domestic flight operations from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The new airline aims to strengthen regional air connectivity and offer passengers more convenient travel options.

Karachi-based private regional airline South Air has officially commenced its scheduled domestic flight services from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

According to officials, the launch of the airline marks another step toward improving Pakistan's domestic aviation network by increasing air connectivity and expanding travel facilities for passengers across the country.

Initial routes connect major cities

In the first phase of operations, South Air has launched scheduled flights on the following domestic routes:

Karachi – Turbat – Karachi

Karachi – Bahawalpur – Islamabad

The airline's inaugural flights departed from Karachi for Turbat and Bahawalpur, officially beginning its commercial domestic operations.

Better connectivity for passengers

Officials said the new flight services will enhance connectivity between different cities of Pakistan, making travel easier and more accessible for both business and leisure passengers.

The addition of South Air's domestic network is also expected to provide travelers with more choices while supporting regional mobility and strengthening the country's aviation sector.

With the launch of South Air, Pakistan's private aviation industry has gained a new regional airline focused on serving domestic destinations.

The airline's regular operations from Karachi are expected to improve transportation links between major urban centers and underserved regional cities, offering greater convenience and expanding travel opportunities for passengers.