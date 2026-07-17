Punjab is set to experience its second spell of monsoon rains from July 19, prompting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to issue a province-wide weather alert.

Authorities have warned of heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms, with fears of urban flooding, overflowing storm drains and rising river levels.

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast the second spell of monsoon rains across the province from July 19 to July 23, with strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected in most districts.

The authority has directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners and relevant departments to remain on high alert to respond swiftly to any emergency arising from the changing weather conditions.

Heavy rain forecast

According to the PDMA, heavy rainfall is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib and Chiniot.

Rain is also forecast between July 20 and 24 in Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur.

Urban flooding and flash flood risks

The PDMA has warned of a significant risk of urban flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Sialkot due to heavy downpours.

The authority has also issued flood alerts for Nullah Leh, Murree, Galiyat, local rivers and rainwater drains across northeastern Punjab, where flash flooding may occur.

PDMA DG Omar Abbas Mela said monsoon rains could lead to a rise in water levels in Punjab's rivers and adjoining waterways, increasing the possibility of flash floods in seasonal streams and drains.

Following the directions of Punjab chief minister, the PDMA has issued alerts to district administrations across the province.

DG Omar Abbas instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners to remain vigilant, while the Health, Irrigation, Communication and Works, Local Government and Livestock departments have also been placed on alert to ensure timely emergency response.

The administration has been instructed to make advance preparations to tackle possible urban flooding in major cities.

PDMA issues public safety advisory

The PDMA has urged citizens to take precautionary measures during the forecast period and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather.

People have been advised to stay indoors during strong winds and thunderstorms, avoid standing under the open sky during lightning, and keep away from electricity poles, exposed wires and low-lying flooded areas.

Parents have been specifically urged not to allow children near rainwater drains, rivers, floodwater or electricity infrastructure during the rainy spell.

Livestock owners and residents living near rivers and streams have also been advised to remain alert as water levels may rise rapidly.

The PDMA has asked citizens to immediately report any emergency by contacting its helpline 1129. Authorities said they will continue monitoring the weather situation closely and coordinate with all relevant institutions to minimize risks during the second spell of monsoon rains.