SpaceX's Starship rocket triggered a ​last-second abort before liftoff for its 13th flight ‌test from Texas on Thursday as some of its 33 engines failed to start, with CEO Elon Musk saying it will ​likely try to launch again early next week.

Shares ​of SpaceX, which went public last month, fell ⁠about 3% in aftermarket trading following the scrubbed ​launch. The stock ended at $131.11 on Thursday, closing below its ​IPO price of $135 for the first time since listing.

"Some of the engines didn't start, triggering an automatic launch abort," Musk said in ​a post on X, without disclosing the number ​of engines on the Super Heavy rocket that did not start. "To ‌be ⁠confident of a good flight, 2 Raptors will be removed & replaced. Most probable launch timing is early next week."

The launch abort came less than a second before ​Starship's planned liftoff ​from Starbase, ⁠SpaceX's company town in south Texas, at 5:45pm CT (2245 GMT). The rocket's engines ​ignited but cut off shortly after.

"We did ​trigger ⁠a hold on the booster that aborted our liftoff as we were starting to light those Raptor engines," said ⁠SpaceX ​spokesperson Dan Huot, speaking on the ​company's live stream after the launch was scrubbed.