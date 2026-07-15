France captain Kylian Mbappe admitted his side was second best tactically and technically after a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, ending Les Bleus' hopes of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final.

Speaking to French broadcaster M6, Mbappe said France failed to execute their game plan against a Spain side that dominated possession and controlled the rhythm of the match.

"I don't think we played the match we wanted to play — tactically, technically or in terms of our overall performance," Mbappe said.

"When you don't do what you're supposed to do in a World Cup semifinal, you don't win."

France had planned to press Spain high up the pitch to disrupt the European champions' possession-based style, but Mbappe acknowledged that strategy never worked.

"Our goal was to press them high because when it comes to controlling the game, they are better than us. We failed to do that," he said.

The Real Madrid forward, who finished the tournament with eight goals, said Spain's superiority in midfield proved decisive.

Rodri, Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz consistently outnumbered France's Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni, allowing Spain to dictate play for long periods.

"We kept finding ourselves outnumbered three against two in midfield. Against Spain, that's a real problem," Mbappe said.

"When you put it all together, the result is defeat. It's a huge disappointment."

France's defeat ended their bid to reach a third successive World Cup final under coach Didier Deschamps.

Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Mbappe said the squad was devastated after falling short.

"It was our dream to reach the final, to give our country the chance to keep dreaming and make history," he said.

"Right now, there is immense disappointment. It's difficult to express how disappointed the squad and I are."

Despite the heartbreak, Mbappe urged France to learn from the defeat and focus on future challenges.

"We have to pick ourselves up, go on vacation and move on to the next chapter because football waits for no one," he said.

"We must learn from this failure and come back stronger."

Spain's victory sends the European champions into the FIFA World Cup final, while France will now shift their attention to rebuilding ahead of future international competitions.