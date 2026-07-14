India captain Shubman Gill continued his fine record at Edgbaston as India beat England by six wickets in the first one-day international on Tuesday.

Chasing 259, India reached 262-4 in 45.2 overs with 28 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The win was India's first success of the tour after 2-0 and 4-0 Twenty20 series defeats against Ireland and England respectively.

Gill made a fluent 80 from 75 balls, including 11 fours and one six, before retiring hurt with what appeared to be cramp. Team officials later said he was expected to be fit for the second ODI in Cardiff on Thursday.

Gill had also enjoyed success at Edgbaston last year, where he became the first batter to score a double century in one innings of a Test match and 150 in the other.

India were reduced to 48-2 after the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kohli was trapped leg before wicket by Jofra Archer for five.

Gill and Shreyas Iyer added a century partnership to steady the innings. After Gill retired hurt and India slipped to 160-4, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel guided the visitors home.

Sundar remained unbeaten on 52, while Patel made an unbeaten 57. The pair added 102 runs for the fifth wicket without loss.

Patel completed an impressive all-round performance after taking four wickets in England's innings. Sundar finished the match with a straight six off Adil Rashid.

England, who chose to bat first after winning the toss, collapsed from 61 without loss to 80-5 as India's bowlers took control.

Joe Root remained unbeaten on 76, while Liam Dawson scored 68. They shared a seventh-wicket partnership of 121 to lift England to 258 all out in 47.5 overs.

Axar Patel returned figures of 4-62, while Gurnoor Brar claimed 2-61 and Prasidh Krishna took 2-50. Jasprit Bumrah marked his return with an economical 1-31 from nine overs.

Brar removed Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett in the same over to spark England's collapse. Bumrah also dismissed captain Harry Brook for one.

Jos Buttler managed only five in his 200th ODI, while Will Jacks fell to a fine one-handed catch by wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Axar Patel was named Player of the Match for his four wickets and unbeaten half-century.