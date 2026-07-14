Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari agreed on Tuesday to work together on national and regional issues.

The two leaders held a meeting at the President House in Islamabad, where they discussed the overall political situation of the country and matters related to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

During the meeting, Dar and Bhutto-Zardari exchanged views on national development, parliamentary affairs and strengthening mutual cooperation. They also held detailed discussions on the current situation in AJK.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to move forward with coordination on important national and regional matters.

Bilawal condemns boycott of electoral process in AJK

In a separate development, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the decision of political parties that boycotted the electoral process.

Bhutto-Zardari made the remarks while chairing a meeting of state officials, party office-bearers and ticket holders in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in Muzaffarabad.

The former foreign minister said that AJK carried the word "Azad" in its name, but in practical terms it depended on grants. He questioned whether AJK was accountable to a federal ministry or to its own prime minister.

Bhutto-Zardari said political parties must consider how to meet the hopes of young people in AJK. He warned that disruptive forces would benefit if those expectations were not fulfilled.

Bhutto-Zardari said the younger generation in AJK was no longer satisfied with the status quo. He added that they could not be expected to continue under outdated conditions.

He said he wanted AJK to have interim representation in the National Assembly, even if only as an observer. The party leaders also briefed Bilawal on the Pakistan Peoples Party's election campaign in AJK.

Bhutto-Zardari said that before arriving in AJK he had spoken to the deputy prime minister about resolving local supply and distribution problems.

PPP chairman asks protesters to end demonstration

He urged protesters to end their demonstration and begin talks. He said protests should not continue indefinitely. Bhutto-Zardari said history had shown that extremist attitudes did not secure rights. He said rights must be achieved while remaining within the constitutional and political system.

Dar calls for strengthening Pakistan-Nepal relations

In a separate meeting, Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Nepal, Aamir Khan, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Dar congratulated Aamir Khan on his appointment and stressed the importance of strengthening Pakistan-Nepal relations through greater cooperation in trade, tourism, education and people-to-people contacts.

He encouraged the ambassador-designate to work closely with Nepal’s leadership and business community to explore new opportunities for economic cooperation.

Dar also appreciated Aamir Khan’s services as Director General (Americas) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and wished him success in his new assignment.