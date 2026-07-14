Google Images, the technology giant’s image search service, has introduced a redesign that turns the platform into a browsable gallery of images from across the web.

The company has also added a feature that allows users to create AI-generated images directly through Search, marking 25 years since Google Images was launched.

Pinterest has long been recognised as a platform where users browse and save visual ideas, ranging from fashion trends to home decoration. With the new design, Google Images moves beyond traditional search and focuses more on discovery and inspiration, a move that may encourage users to spend more time on Google services.

The company also hopes users will remain within its own platform when they cannot find a particular image or need to create a new visual idea, instead of turning to outside services such as ChatGPT.

The redesigned Google Images will show users a “For You” gallery based on their interests and browsing activity. The gallery will offer a continuous stream of images and will be updated regularly with new content.

Users can save images and ideas into collections, which will appear as tabs above the main gallery. These collections can include themes such as holiday clothing ideas, travel plans, or room design inspiration for future reference.

The redesign will roll out in the coming weeks on desktop in the United States in English. Users must be signed in to a Google Account to access the new experience, according to the company.

Google has also announced image creation directly within Search for users who want to produce visuals based on specific ideas. The feature will appear in AI Overviews and will use the company’s latest Nano Banana model to turn written prompts into custom images.

The image creation tool will also allow users to imagine changes to spaces, including different room colours or themed designs. Google said the feature will gradually become available in English across regions where image creation is supported in AI Mode.