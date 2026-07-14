A squirrel emerged from a parcel at the Bangkok office of US technology company Meta, creating an unusual situation.

According to international media reports, the squirrel roamed freely through different parts of the office for a short time, causing a stir among staff.

During the incident, a member of the cleaning staff received a minor scratch to a finger while the squirrel was jumping around the office.

One employee uses AI to produce humorous video

The relevant team soon captured the squirrel safely and brought the situation under control. According to the report, Mike Isaac said that after the unusual incident, one employee used artificial intelligence to produce a humorous video about safety precautions related to the squirrel.