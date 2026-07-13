Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday and expressed condolences over the death of his father, former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The meeting was held at Lusail Palace during the prime minister’s one-day visit to Qatar. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar were also present.

After concluding their daylong trip, PM Shehbaz and the rest of the delegation returned home later in the evening.

Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed condolences on behalf of Pakistan’s government and people to Sheikh Tamim, the Al Thani royal family and the people of Qatar. He paid tribute to the late former emir’s visionary leadership, wisdom and thoughtful role in Qatar’s development.

The PM said Sheikh Hamad’s leadership had transformed Qatar into a modern, prosperous and internationally respected country. He added that the former emir’s contributions to regional peace, stability, development and international cooperation would be remembered for generations.

PM expresses solidarity with Qatar

Prime Minister Shehbaz said Pakistan stood with Qatar’s leadership and people during their hour of grief.

The prime minister, Nawaz Sharif and other members of the Pakistani delegation also offered Fateha and prayed for the forgiveness and eternal peace of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Shehbaz earlier described the former Emir as a great leader and statesman whose foresight, commitment to public service and affection for Pakistan would always be remembered.

Qatar emir thanks Pakistani delegation

Sheikh Tamim thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif and the accompanying delegation for travelling to Doha to personally convey their condolences. He said the Pakistani delegation’s visit reflected the deep, longstanding and brotherly relationship between Qatar and Pakistan.

The Prime Minister’s Office has also described the visit as a reflection of the enduring fraternal ties between the Qatari royal family and people and the government and people of Pakistan.

Earlier, the delegation arrived in Qatar for a one-day visit to offer condolences to the Qatari leadership and royal family over the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. The delegation had been received at Doha Airport by Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani before proceeding to Lusail Palace.

PM Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif were joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

Pakistan observes national mourning

Pakistan is also observing a day of national mourning on July 13 to express solidarity with Qatar following the former emir’s death. The national flag is being flown at half-mast across the country as a mark of respect, according to an official notification.

Prime Minister Sharif earlier paid tribute to Sheikh Hamad, describing him as a distinguished leader and statesman whose foresight, wisdom and commitment to public service helped transform Qatar into a prosperous and internationally respected nation.

The government said the one-day visit reflected the decades-old brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar. The two countries maintain close diplomatic, economic and people-to-people ties, while their leaderships have frequently coordinated on regional and international developments.