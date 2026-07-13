The number of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz fell to multi-week lows on Sunday, shipping data showed, as ​renewed strikes between the US and Iran and attacks ‌on ships in the Middle East heightened safety concerns.

Six vessels transited the strait on Sunday, ship-tracking data from Kpler showed, the lowest number in five ​weeks.

Tankers that exited the strait included the Very Large Crude ​Carrier Humanity, laden with 2 million barrels of Iranian ⁠oil and another tanker, Capetan Andreas, carrying about 500,000 barrels ​of Kuwaiti oil products, the data showed, while three empty tankers ​entered the Gulf to load oil. Most of the tankers switched off their transponders when crossing the strait.

There were no liquefied natural gas tankers that entered ​the strait over the weekend that were visible on ship-tracking ​data.

One tanker controlled by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co exited the strait ‌between ⁠July 10 and July 12, Kpler data showed. The vessel is heading for Dahej port in India.

Also Read: Oil jumps 4% as new military strikes threaten shipments

US forces completed another wave of strikes against Iran on Sunday, hitting dozens of targets at multiple ​locations with precision ​munitions, the Central ⁠Command said.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to ​commercial traffic, although Iran declared earlier that it closed ​the ⁠strait after a vessel travelled on an unapproved route and was struck.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that its navy stopped two ships ⁠in ​the Strait of Hormuz last night by ​shutting down their systems. It did not name the ships involved.