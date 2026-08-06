As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan completes three years in Adiala Jail, prison authorities have strongly denied allegations that he or former first lady Bushra Bibi are being kept in solitary confinement.

The Adiala Jail superintendent has submitted separate reports to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), calling the claims baseless and requesting the petitions be dismissed.

PTI Founder Imran Khan has now completed three years of imprisonment in Adiala Jail, where he is serving a sentence as a convicted prisoner.

Ahead of a hearing scheduled for tomorrow, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro will hear a petition regarding allegations that the former premier is being kept in solitary confinement.

Jail authorities deny solitary confinement

In its report to the Islamabad High Court, the superintendent of Adiala Jail categorically rejected allegations that Imran Khan is being held in solitary confinement.

According to the report, the practice of solitary confinement in prisons has almost ended and is no longer prevalent.

The jail administration stated that Khan is serving his sentence in accordance with the law and prison regulations. It added that, owing to his better-class status, he also receives certain additional facilities.

The report states that Imran Khan is not confined to a single cell but has free movement throughout the day within a compound consisting of seven cells. According to prison authorities, the compound provides natural light, fresh air, exercise facilities and complete privacy until evening.

The superintendent said the PTI founder is allowed to move freely during the day and is not subjected to any discriminatory or unequal treatment.

Medical care, food and reading material provided

The report says jail doctors conduct medical examinations three times a day, while additional medical check-ups are arranged whenever necessary.

According to the jail administration, a full-time convicted prisoner prepares the PTI founder's preferred meals three times daily.

The report further states that newspapers and books are regularly provided for reading and that prison staff also inspect the quality of the food served.

Weekly meetings with Bushra Bibi

The superintendent told the court that, under the prison rules, Imran Khan is allowed to meet his wife, Bushra Bibi, every Tuesday.

The report added that amicus curiae Salman Safdar inspected the PTI founder's prison cell on February 10 and found the living conditions to be appropriate and satisfactory.

The jail authorities argued that the allegations made by petitioner Aleema Khanum were based on speculation and lacked factual basis. They requested the Islamabad High Court to dismiss the petition as baseless.

Bushra Bibi not in solitary confinement

In a separate report, the superintendent of Adiala Jail also rejected allegations that former first lady Bushra Bibi is being kept in solitary confinement.

The report states that Bushra Bibi is serving her sentence in accordance with the law and has been provided with adequate residential facilities.

According to the jail administration, she has access to a large room, a courtyard and a separate kitchen, where she is free to move throughout the day. The report also says she receives natural light and fresh air and that her privacy is fully protected under the jail manual.

Regular medical care, weekly family meetings

The report states that two female warders remain posted in Bushra Bibi's barracks at all times. They prepare three meals daily according to the prescribed menu and assist with her day-to-day needs.

A female medical officer visits Bushra Bibi twice a day, while additional medical examinations are conducted whenever required.

The report further confirms that Bushra Bibi is allowed to meet her husband every Tuesday, in accordance with prison regulations.

Jail officials reject family's allegations

According to the report, the additional superintendent and lady deputy superintendent regularly visit Bushra Bibi, listen to her concerns and communicate any issues to the relevant authorities.

The superintendent maintained that the allegations made by Bushra Bibi's daughter were contrary to the facts and based on assumptions. The report concludes that Bushra Bibi has access to numerous facilities and is not being held in solitary confinement.

The Islamabad High Court is scheduled to hear the petition regarding Imran Khan's alleged solitary confinement tomorrow before Justice Soomro.

Both reports submitted by the superintendent of Adiala Jail request the court to dismiss the petitions, maintaining that the allegations of solitary confinement, discrimination and denial of facilities are unfounded.