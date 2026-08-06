Sikh student Onkar Singh has secured the second position in the Lahore board's annual matriculation examinations, earning praise for his outstanding academic performance.

The high achiever says his success is dedicated to making his father proud and serving as a source of inspiration.

Onkar Singh emerged as one of the top performers in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore matriculation examinations by securing the second position.

Expressing his happiness over the achievement, the position holder said he was delighted to earn one of the top spots in the board examinations.

"I am very happy to have secured this position," Onkar Singh said.

Success inspired by father

The student credited his father for motivating him throughout his academic journey, saying he worked hard to make him proud and become a beacon of hope for his family.

Onkar Singh also shared that he hopes to follow in his father's footsteps by becoming a doctor in the future.

"My dream is to become a doctor like my father," he said.

This is not the first time Onkar Singh has excelled academically. He revealed that he had also secured the second position in the ninth-grade examinations, demonstrating consistent performance over the past two years.

The student added that last year he achieved full marks in Islamic Studies and the translation of the holy Quran, reflecting his dedication across all subjects.

Father celebrates son's achievement

Onkar Singh's father, Dr. Mimpal Singh, a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, expressed immense joy over his son's remarkable success. He said the achievement shows that students in Pakistan are judged on merit rather than religion.

"No one is given any advantage on the basis of religion in this country. My son's position is an example of that," Dr Singh said.

He added that while he never imposed unnecessary strictness on his son, he always encouraged him to focus on his education and academic goals.

The family's story has drawn attention not only because of Onkar Singh's academic excellence but also because it reflects Pakistan's diverse educational environment.

With another outstanding performance following his success in ninth grade, Onkar Singh now hopes to continue his educational journey and fulfil his ambition of becoming a doctor.