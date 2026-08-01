Heartbreaking scenes unfolded in Shangla as the bodies of 16 victims killed in the Quetta coal mine accident were brought home. The tragedy has devastated entire families and left one village engulfed in mourning.

The bodies of 16 people who lost their lives in the Quetta coal mine accident were brought to Shangla, where grieving families gathered to receive their loved ones.

Leader of the Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr. Ibadullah, accompanied the bodies as they arrived in the district.

According to available information, 34 people who died in the coal mine accident belonged to Shangla, highlighting the heavy toll the disaster has taken on the district.

Among them, 24 victims were residents of the same village, underscoring the scale of the tragedy for a single community.

The accident has left several families shattered.

Officials said seven members of the same family, including three brothers, were among those killed in the coal mine tragedy, compounding the grief for their relatives.

Also Read: Quetta coal mine tragedy: Death toll rises to 34 as rescue continues

Most victims were under 18 years of age

The disaster has been particularly painful because most of the deceased were under the age of 18, according to the report.

The loss of so many young lives has intensified calls for greater attention to the safety and welfare of workers employed in hazardous occupations.

The village of Mian Kale Pir Abad has been overwhelmed by sorrow following the tragedy. With dozens of residents among the victims, the community is united in mourning as families prepare to lay their loved ones to rest.

The Quetta coal mine accident has left lasting scars on Shangla, where the scale of the loss has turned an entire village into a place of collective grief.