Jhang Police have arrested 10 suspected members of four criminal gangs during a major crackdown on organised crime, recovering stolen property worth more than Rs6 million, police said on Friday.

The operation was carried out by Satellite Town Police as part of an intensified campaign against robbery, burglary and theft across the district.

Speaking to media persons, DSP City Circle Muhammad Rashid Thaheem said the arrested suspects belonged to the Juma Awad Gang, Ziaullah Gagrana Gang, Sabri Gang and Nader alias Nadri Gang.

According to the DSP, the gangs were allegedly involved in multiple incidents of robbery, burglary and theft in different parts of Jhang.

Police recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs6 million from the suspects during the operation. Further investigations are underway to determine their involvement in other criminal cases.

DSP Rashid Thaheem said the police would continue operations against criminal elements to ensure public safety.