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Good governance essential for Pakistan's security, says ISPR DGFederal Tax Ombudsman recommends ‘faceless’ income tax refund systemAJK elections 2026: Over 1.7m voters to cast ballots in second phase on Aug 2Emergency response committee orders faster relief, rehabilitation effortsThree killed in Nepal communal violence as PM Shah urges calmWhite-ball camp provides players with valuable preparation for World Cup: FakharPM calls for committee to review World Bank's fiscal federalism recommendationsNo more concessions for terrorists, surrender or face operation: ISPR DGSaudi Arabia unveils Red Sea maritime defence coalition planAbdul Aleem Khan backs administrative reforms, proposes dividing provinces

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