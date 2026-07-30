Former first lady Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, was taken from Adiala Jail to Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital after complaining of eye pain.

Following a medical examination by specialist doctors, she was prescribed medication and returned to jail the same night.

According to sources, Bushra Bibi developed an eye problem and was shifted from Adiala Jail to Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital in Islamabad late at night for a medical examination.

The visit was arranged to assess her condition after she reportedly experienced discomfort and pain in her eye.

Joint medical team conducts examination

Sources said a joint team of doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital examined Bushra Bibi during her visit.

After evaluating her condition, the medical team prescribed eye medication for treatment. No additional details regarding the nature or severity of her condition were immediately shared.

Following the completion of her medical examination, Bushra Bibi was taken back to Adiala Jail later the same night, according to sources.

Officials have not issued any further statement regarding her health, while sources indicated that she was returned to the prison after receiving the prescribed treatment.