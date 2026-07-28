AI note-taking app Granola announced the launch of an Apple Watch app, allowing users to record meetings and take notes without using their smartphones.

According to TechCrunch, the users can set the Granola app as a watch face to begin transcription at any time. The app can also show reminders for upcoming meetings and works with the iOS app, which was launched last year.

Granola co-founder Chris Pedregal told TechCrunch that the Apple Watch app is designed to capture in-person meetings without users taking their phones out of their pockets, such as during walking one-to-one meetings.

The company said that when it tested the app with employees using Apple Watches, a significant amount of mobile usage moved from iOS devices to the Watch.

Over the past year, several companies have introduced additional devices linked with smartphones to record and transcribe meetings. Granola said developing an Apple Watch app was a simpler option than integrating with another hardware product at this stage.

Dictation app Monlogue also added meeting note-taking support earlier this year, covering both online and offline use, along with Apple Watch support.

Granola became a unicorn earlier this year after securing a $125 million Series C funding round led by Index Ventures.