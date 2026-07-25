The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has expanded its support for Pakistan's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by participating in Expo Faisalabad 2026, where it is providing business advisory services, free enterprise registration and training for entrepreneurs.

The three-day exhibition, organised by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), began on Friday at the Expo Centre in Lahore.

As a collaborative partner, SMEDA has established a dedicated helpdesk to assist entrepreneurs and visitors with information on its flagship initiatives, advisory services and enterprise development programmes.

The authority is also encouraging informal businesses to formalise their operations by registering free of cost through the SME Registration Portal (SMERP).

SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Nadia Jahangir Seth said the authority remains committed to promoting inclusive economic growth in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision.

"SMEDA believes that exhibitions such as Expo Faisalabad 2026 are more than just business showcases—they are platforms for collaboration, learning and market access," she said.

She added that the partnership with the Faisalabad Chamber aimed to connect entrepreneurs with practical business support, encourage enterprise formalisation and equip MSMEs with the knowledge and tools needed to compete in an evolving marketplace.

Seth said SMEDA's participation reflects its continued commitment to supporting entrepreneurs through exhibitions, outreach programmes and capacity-building initiatives across Pakistan.

She noted that the authority was building on the success of the Made in Pakistan – SME Cluster Showcase Expo 2026 and the Made in Gujranwala Exhibition 2026, where it had facilitated entrepreneurs through similar initiatives.

"Our objective is to ensure that enterprises, particularly small and emerging businesses, have greater access to information, markets, networks and government support services," she said.

During the expo, SMEDA is conducting expert sessions on "Marketing Strategies for SMEs" and "Improving Product Quality for Export Markets" to help businesses enhance their competitiveness.

Recognising Faisalabad as Pakistan's textile hub, the authority said the collaboration with FCCI aims to help participating MSMEs strengthen business linkages, explore investment opportunities and improve long-term competitiveness.

SMEDA has invited entrepreneurs, startups, exporters and business owners attending the exhibition to visit its helpdesk to benefit from business advisory services, free enterprise registration through SMERP and expert-led training sessions.