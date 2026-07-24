Britain said on Thursday its armed forces were ready to protect the country ​from any attack after Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued ‌a warning over allowing US bombers to fly from UK bases.

"Our Armed Forces are ready to keep the United Kingdom ​safe from any kind of attacks, whether it's ​on our soil or from abroad. The UK ⁠stands ready 24/7 to defend itself," a government ​spokesperson said.

"This includes through operating a layered approach to ​air and missile defence, provided by Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force assets equipped with a range of advanced ​capabilities, working closely with our NATO allies," they ​added.

Iran's warning came after new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham was ‌notified ⁠last week of Britain re-committing to an existing agreement allowing the United States to use British bases in what it described as the collective self-defence of the region.

The ​government said ​on Wednesday ⁠that the arrangement covered US defensive operations to degrade missile sites and capabilities used ​in attacks on ships in the Strait ​of ⁠Hormuz.

In response to Iran's warning, the spokesperson said Britain's approach remained unchanged and that it was committed to ⁠defending its ​people, interests and allies in ​accordance with international law while avoiding being drawn into a wider conflict.