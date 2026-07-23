Augmental has officially launched public sales of its MouthPad, a tongue-controlled computer mouse designed for hands-free computing, alongside a new wearable called Vox that enables users to type and communicate with AI assistants using near-silent speech.

Originally unveiled as a concept at CES 2024, the MouthPad is now commercially available in the United States and is aimed primarily at people with mobility impairments, although the company says it could have broader accessibility applications.

Tongue-controlled computer mouse





The MouthPad is a custom-made dental retainer that fits over the upper teeth. It features a pressure-sensitive touchpad positioned against the roof of the mouth, allowing users to move a cursor, click, scroll and swipe using tongue movements combined with head tracking.

Users can customise gestures through a companion mobile application.

According to Augmental, more than 100 people with mobility challenges already use the device daily, with some wearing it for up to 16 hours a day.

The second-generation MouthPad, released earlier this year, adds support for tongue-activated keyboard shortcuts, gaming controls through WASD remapping and simultaneous pairing with multiple devices. Battery life has also been extended to more than seven hours.

The company says a recent user achieved 10.47 bits per second in a cursor accuracy test, claiming performance comparable to implanted brain-computer interfaces while avoiding surgery.

The MouthPad is priced at $1,400, with users also requiring a dental scan costing around $100 for a custom fit.

Vox enables whisper-based typing





Alongside the MouthPad, Augmental introduced Vox, a wearable pendant designed to function as a hands-free keyboard.

Instead of relying on microphones, Vox detects speech through vibrations transmitted through the user's body, allowing it to capture whispered commands while filtering out surrounding noise.

Users can activate the device by pressing a button or, when paired with the MouthPad, through a tongue gesture.

The system allows users to send messages or interact with AI assistants discreetly without speaking aloud.

Augmental says this deliberate activation method enhances privacy by preventing the device from constantly listening for commands.

Vox is expected to launch in beta later this year for $200, with proceeds from early sales helping fund MouthPads for people with disabilities.

Looking ahead, the company plans to combine tongue movement data from the MouthPad with vibration data from Vox to develop what it describes as "silent speech" technology, allowing users to communicate with digital devices without producing audible sound.