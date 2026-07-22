At least 26 people have died this week in India's northeastern state of Assam ​due to flooding after incessant rain, authorities said, ‌with more thunderstorms and strong winds expected to hit several parts of the country's north and east on Wednesday.

The Assam ​disaster management authority said 21 people were ​killed on Tuesday, after severe flooding in the ⁠state, bringing the week's total to 26.

The ​Brahmaputra, one of the world's largest rivers, was above ​its danger mark in some places, authorities said. The state sees damage from the increased flow of water nearly ​every year during monsoon.

The key Jammu-Srinagar highway ​was closed to vehicles after multiple mudslides, the Jammu and ‌Kashmir ⁠traffic police said in a post on X.

The Kedarnath pilgrimage was suspended in some areas on Wednesday and pilgrims taken to safe areas after ​boulders and rocks ​fell on ⁠the route, ANI news agency reported.

India's weather office forecast more heavy rain ​and thunderstorms for Assam, Gujarat, Himachal ​Pradesh ⁠and Jammu and Kashmir in the north on Wednesday.

Authorities in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh warned of ⁠flash ​floods and inundation in parts ​of the state on Wednesday.