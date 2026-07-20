US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, have welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Alec Neel Vance, making history as the first baby born to a sitting US vice president in more than 150 years.

The couple shared the joyful news on Sunday, saying both mother and baby are healthy while expressing gratitude to the medical teams who cared for their family.

In a statement shared on social media and Instagram, JD and Usha Vance announced that their son, Alec Neel Vance, was born on Sunday morning.

"We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning," the couple wrote.

"Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother."

The vice president also thanked the military doctors and staff at Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit for providing exceptional care.

"The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing," the statement said. "We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family."

Historic first for sitting US vice president

According to the Associated Press, Alec Neel Vance is the first child born to a sitting US vice president in office in more than 150 years.

The last vice president to welcome a child while serving was Schuyler Colfax, whose son, Schuyler Colfax III, was born in 1870 during his vice presidency, according to the White House Historical Association.

Before Colfax, John C. Calhoun welcomed his son William in 1829 while serving as vice president.

Alec joins the Vances' three older children:

Ewan, 9

Vivek, 6

Mirabel, 4

The family had announced in January that they were expecting their fourth child, saying they were looking forward to welcoming him in late July.

The couple's older children attracted public attention during last year's presidential inauguration events, including the swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol and the parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

The Vance children have also accompanied their parents on overseas trips, often boarding Air Force Two in pajamas for overnight flights.

JD and Usha Vance's journey together

JD Vance and Usha Vance met in 2010 while studying at Yale Law School.

The pair first crossed paths in a discussion group focused on "social decline in white America." They married in 2014 and have since built their family together.

Usha Vance, née Chilukuri, was born and raised in working-class suburbs of San Diego, California. She is the daughter of Indian immigrants from Andhra Pradesh—her father is a mechanical engineer and her mother is a molecular biologist.

Her Indian heritage has drawn public interest since JD Vance entered national politics.

The birth aligns with JD Vance's long-standing advocacy for increasing birth rates in the United States.

Since launching his political career with his successful US Senate campaign from Ohio in 2021, the former US Marine has frequently warned about America's declining birth rate.

As vice president, he told attendees at the 2025 March for Life rally in Washington:

"I want more babies in the United States of America."

Charlie Kirk's death influenced decision

In his recently published book, JD Vance revealed that Usha had initially been reluctant to have a fourth child.

However, he said her perspective changed following the death of conservative activist and close friend Charlie Kirk, who was killed last year.

"Not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," Vance wrote. "One life was stolen from us, but another was given."

Usha draws public attention during pregnancy

Usha Vance's pregnancy also attracted public attention, partly because it is rare for families in the highest levels of US government to expand while in office.

She recently made headlines after The New York Times fashion critic highlighted the coral maternity dress she wore during a Father's Day episode of her podcast, "Storytime with the Second Lady."

The publication argued that the pregnancies of Usha Vance, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife Katie Miller, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reflected an image associated with the growing pronatalist movement, which encourages larger families to address declining birth rates.

Responding humorously on social media, Usha Vance wrote:

"Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can't wait to hear what the New York Times has to say about my elastic-waistband pants and compression socks!"

She later shared the receipt for the inexpensive dress, with JD Vance publicly praising her frugality.

The Vance family's newest addition is part of what observers have described as a mini baby boom among senior members of President Donald Trump's administration.

Recently, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and his wife Katie Miller welcomed their fourth child, while White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio celebrated the birth of their second child in May.

The latest arrival adds another milestone to a period in which several prominent administration officials have expanded their families while serving in government.