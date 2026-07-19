A group of four Pakistani motorcyclists has made history by becoming the first riders to travel from Pakistan to the Arctic Circle on Pakistan-registered motorcycles.

The expedition was led by adventurer Shiraz Sami, who completed the journey alongside his 19-year-old son and two fellow riders. The team rode thousands of kilometres across multiple countries before reaching Nordkapp (North Cape) in Norway, widely regarded as the northernmost point in mainland Europe accessible by road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiraz Sami (@shirazsamisolitaires)

Sharing the milestone on social media, Sami said the journey crossed deserts, mountains, international borders and some of the world's most challenging roads.

"As far as we know, we are the first riders from Pakistan to reach the Arctic Circle on our own Pakistan-registered motorcycles," he wrote.

He described the expedition as more than a road trip, saying it was a testament to courage, determination and perseverance.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiraz Sami (@shirazsamisolitaires)

"This journey was never just about the destination. It was about proving that courage, determination and faith can take you farther than you ever imagined," Sami said.

He added that every challenge became part of the story and every kilometre reinforced the belief that "impossible is often just a word."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiraz Sami (@shirazsamisolitaires)

Calling the achievement a source of pride for the country, Sami said the team had carried Pakistan's flag "to the top of the world."

In a separate post, he thanked fellow Pakistani adventure traveller and content creator Abrar Hassan for sharing the group's achievement on his social media platforms.