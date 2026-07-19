Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has shared his views on love, saying he believes people cannot truly fall in love multiple times.

The actor made the remarks during a promotional interview where the pair discussed the drama's central theme of second chances in relationships.

When asked about falling in love again, Ahad said he believes true love is a one-time experience.

"No one can fall in love again and again. It is a one-time thing," he said.

Maya Ali, however, disagreed with her co-star, suggesting that a person's first experience of love may not always be the right one.

"The first time might be a mistake," she said.

Responding to her viewpoint, Ahad acknowledged that possibility but maintained that genuine love does not happen repeatedly.

"Yes, that can happen, but you cannot fall in love multiple times," he added.

Personal life often in the spotlight





Ahad Raza Mir's personal life has frequently attracted public attention over the years.

The actor's marriage and subsequent divorce from actress Sajal Aly, along with speculation surrounding his reported relationships with Ramsha Khan and more recently Dananeer Mobeen, have often been the subject of discussion on social media.

Despite ongoing public interest in his private life, Ahad has largely refrained from commenting on rumours, choosing instead to focus on his professional projects.

He is currently appearing as Haroon Malik in Aik Mohabbat Aur, opposite Maya Ali.