Asus has officially launched the 2026 ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop in global markets, bringing flagship-level gaming performance at a lower price than its premium ROG Strix Scar 18.

The new laptop retains Intel's powerful 24-core Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor but pairs it with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, instead of the RTX 5090 available in the higher-end Scar 18.

Mini LED display headlines flagship model





The top-tier RTX 5080 configuration features an 18-inch Mini LED display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

The display offers more than 2,000 local dimming zones, peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits, and full DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, delivering enhanced HDR performance, deep blacks and vibrant colours.

While the panel has a lower resolution than the Scar 18's 4K display, the reduced pixel count allows the RTX 5080 to deliver higher frame rates in demanding games without sacrificing visual quality.

Other models target competitive gamers





Lower-priced configurations equipped with RTX 5060, RTX 5070, or RTX 5070 Ti graphics feature an 18-inch IPS-level display with the same 2560 x 1600 resolution but a faster 300Hz refresh rate.

Although these models lack Mini LED technology and its superior HDR capabilities, the higher refresh rate may appeal to competitive esports players seeking smoother gameplay.

Advanced cooling and upgrade-friendly design





Asus has equipped the ROG Strix G18 with an advanced thermal system that includes three cooling fans, a full-width vapour chamber, liquid metal thermal compound, and a large heatsink designed to sustain peak gaming performance.

The laptop also offers easy upgrades through a tool-free bottom panel, supporting up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and dual SSD storage, with one SSD slot occupied by default.

Pricing and availability





The flagship RTX 5080 Mini LED model is currently available in the United Kingdom for £3,699 (approximately $4,973).

In the United States, Asus currently lists a $3,299.99 configuration featuring an RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and the 300Hz IPS display.

The company has not yet confirmed when the Mini LED RTX 5080 version will become available in the US.