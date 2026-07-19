Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first OLED iPad mini as early as October, bringing a brighter and more vibrant display to its smallest tablet while refreshing other iPad models.

According to a Bloomberg report, the upcoming device, internally codenamed J510, is expected to debut this autumn, with a commercial release planned by October.

The OLED upgrade would mark a significant improvement over the LCD display used in the current iPad mini, offering deeper blacks, improved contrast, enhanced colours and better energy efficiency.

The report also said Apple is expected to unveil updated versions of its standard iPad around the same time.

Meanwhile, the iPad Air is also expected to receive an OLED display, although Bloomberg said the upgraded model is likely to arrive in the first quarter of next year rather than this autumn.

The next-generation iPad Air is also expected to feature a newer processor as part of Apple's hardware refresh.

However, Bloomberg reported that Apple is not currently developing an OLED version of the entry-level iPad, meaning the company's most affordable tablet is expected to continue using an LCD display.

The latest report follows earlier claims that Apple is working on updated Apple Pencil accessories to accompany its upcoming iPad lineup.

Industry reports also suggest the OLED iPad mini could carry a higher price than its predecessor due to the cost of the upgraded display technology.

The rumoured launch comes amid growing speculation about Apple's foldable iPhone, widely expected to debut next year. Several reports suggest the foldable device could feature an aspect ratio similar to the iPad mini when unfolded, positioning the OLED iPad mini as a more affordable large-screen alternative for Apple users.

Apple has not officially confirmed the reported launch timeline or specifications.