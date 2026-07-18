Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova said on Saturday that she will miss a few weeks of competition after undergoing minor surgery.

Muchova made the announcement one week after losing the Wimbledon final to fellow Czech player Linda Noskova in a three-set match. "I had to undergo a small surgery that will keep me off the court for a few weeks," the 29-year-old said.

"Everything went well, and I'm already working on my recovery," added Muchova, who also lost the 2023 French Open final to Iga Swiatek.

Muchova has struggled with injuries, particularly to her wrist, during her career. She had enjoyed a spell of good fitness on her way to the Wimbledon final.

She also said she will miss the WTA tournament in Toronto, which is scheduled for August 2 to 13.

"Sad to be missing Toronto this year," the world number six said in an Instagram Story, alongside Britney Spears's song "Oops!... I Did It Again".

"I was really looking forward to making my debut there, but recovery comes first," Muchova added.

Muchova did not disclose the injury, the expected length of her recovery, or whether she expects to be fit for the US Open, which begins on August 30.